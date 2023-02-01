Missy Elliott is thrilled about becoming the first female hip hop artist to be nominated into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in her first year of eligibility.

The five-time Grammy award-winning artist said in a statement on Wednesday: “This is an incredible honour. I’m so humbled and grateful to be counted amongst all the incredible honorees.

“I’ve spent my career making the kind of music I love and it means so much to know that I have touched others as well. But to hear that I am the first female Hip Hop artist to EVER be nominated into the Rock & Rock Hall of Fame?!? Wow!! This one hits extra different as I hope it opens doors for other female emcees to be recognized!”

READ MORE: Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson & More Score Rock Hall 2023 Nominations

Mona Scott-Young, CEO of Monami Entertainment and Elliott’s 25+ year manager, added, “Throughout her career, Missy has broken barriers and blazed a trail for women in music.

“This nomination is the latest in a long list of ‘firsts’ that solidify her place as one of the most significant artists in music history and a pioneer of female Hip Hop.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop than voting Missy Elliott into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!”

This is one of many firsts for Elliott.

The “Get Ur Freak On” hitmaker was also the first female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame (2019), the first to receive the VMAs Vanguard Award (2019), the first to be honoured with the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Music Pioneer Award at the United Nations (2019), and with over 40 Million records sold worldwide, Elliott remains the best-selling female rapper in Nielsen Music History.

READ MORE: Missy Elliott Gets Her Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Kate Bush, Willie Nelson, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Iron Maiden, Sheryl Crow, and more are among the nominations for 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Last year, Eminem, Dolly Parton, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon were all inducted into the Rock Hall.

The inductees for this year’s class will be announced in May, with about five to seven of the nominees making it through.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 Induction Ceremony will be held this fall.