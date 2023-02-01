Here is a “special” surprise.

Superstar Lizzo shared the heartwarming “Special” music video. Lizzo’s superhero energy in the new video is something we all have been waiting for.

Lizzo is already a heroic advocate for self-love and positivity in her everyday life and same is seen in her “Special” music video.

Lizzo also shared an adorable mother-daughter moment while she played her new song “Special” for her mother.

“Here’s the full snippet 🥺 this is the first time I played my new music for my momma— I was nervous to post this ! but just know: if the ones you love support you— THATS ALL U NEED🥰 it’s been a long journey YALL… but I think it’s about that time,” Lizzo wrote.

With six nominations for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, including “Album of the Year” for “SPECIAL” and “Record of the Year” and “Song of the Year” for her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 global smash “About Damn Time,” 3x GRAMMY Award and Emmy award winner Lizzo is poised to have another historic year.