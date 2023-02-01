Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are heading to the big screen together for the second time this year.

The dynamic duo not only star in “80 for Brady” together, now playing in theatres, but lead opposite one another in the upcoming comedy “Moving On”.

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda in “Moving On”. — Photo: Roadside Attractions

The official synopsis reads: “Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin star as estranged friends who reunite to seek revenge on the petulant widower (Malcom McDowell) of their recently deceased best friend. Along the way, Fonda’s character reunites with her great love (Richard Roundtree) as each woman learns to make peace with the past and each other.”

Roadside Attractions will release “Moving On”, written and directed by Paul Weitz, in theatres on March 17.