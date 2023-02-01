Doja Cat is fierce and isn’t scared to face the trolls rather she gets a kick out of confronting haters.

In her latest interview with Variety, she spoke about the hatred she receives on social media and how she deals with it.

“A lot of people think I’m not good at handling trolls because I respond to them. But that’s the art of it: I love to go to f–king war with trolls. That’s just what I’ve grown up with; I’ve been on the internet for 1,000 f–king years and it’s just part of me: that I need to respond. People think, ‘Oh, if you’re defending yourself, you’re weak.’ But I always rest on ‘Everyone can s–k my d–k from the back.’”

“If somebody wants to fight me on the internet,” she continued, “I will gladly join in, balls to the wall. It’s fun for me. I’m a very messy b–ch.”

Last week, Doja Cat silenced trolls who criticized her sans eyelash look in red Schiaparelli during the Paris Fashion Week. For her next look for the Viktor and Rolf show, she wore eyelashes as facial hair and before making an appearance she wrote on Instagram, “If lashes are all you want, the lashes you will get.”

Last year too, Doja Cat had a befitting reply for trolls who criticized her for shaving her head.

She tweeted: “I won a grammy and traveled the globe I’ve had a #1 and I went platinum. I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look for you.”