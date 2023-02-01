Frasier Crane has got a one-way ticket back to Boston.

On Wednesday, Paramount+ announced that production on the long-awaited “Frasier” reboot, starring Kelsey Grammer, is beginning this week.

“The new series follows Frasier Crane (Grammer) in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston, Mass., with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Frasier has re-entered the building!”

Photo: Paramount+

The first two episodes of the revival will be directed by James Burrows, who directed 32 episodes of the original series, and was a co-creator of “Cheers”, which the show was spun off from.

Along with Grammer, the new series stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son, Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor, Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Alan’s colleague and head of the university psychology department, Olivia; Jess Salguerio as Freddy’s roommate, Eve; and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew, David.

“How I Met Your Mother” writer Chris Harris and “Life in Pieces” writer Joe Cristalli co-created the revival, and will executive produce with Grammer.

A reboot of the classic sitcom has been talked about for a number of years, and was finally greenly in February 2021, and given a full 10-episode order in October 2022.

“Frasier” is expected to premiere mid-2023.