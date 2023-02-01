Salma Hayek, understandably, has nothing but praise for Channing Tatum and that lap dance scene in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”.

The actress, who plays Maxandra Mendoza alongside Tatum’s Mike Lane in the flick, chats to ET Canada’s Sangita Patel about that sizzling moment.

She gushes, alongside Tatum, “It honestly was amazing for me because I’ve never really done something like that,” insisting she’s done street dances but not “connected to somebody” like that.

Hayek continues, “For me it was a new experience and I was surprised that I could do it.

“I was terrified at the beginning, [but] he was very easy because he’s patient.

“He likes to empower women, he made me feel safe, he made me laugh so that I didn’t feel so ridiculous by laughing at my ridiculousness. But in a loving way, and I love the song,” the star adds.

Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” — Warner Bros. Pictures.

Hayek insists, “He was great, I loved it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, “Magic Mike” creator Tatum, who used to be a stripper himself, says he wasn’t up for it when someone first suggested making the movie into an actual strip show.

As Patel admits she got brought up on stage at the Las Vegas show, Tatum says his thoughts at first were “absolutely not, that world is super dark and I don’t really want anything to do with that world.”

However, he points out that the other strip shows in Vegas haven’t evolved since they began, telling us: “Every single business has to evolve to keep going,” so that’s where he came in.

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” hits theatres Feb. 10.