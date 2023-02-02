Click to share this via email

Get your RV and tent ready — Boots and Hearts is back for 2023 with a brand-new star-studded roster of headliners.

Republic Live has unveiled the full line-up for this year’s music festival, which will take place from August 10-13 at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ontario.

This year’s show marks the debut of some Boots and Hearts first-timers. The new addition of an all-day rock event on Friday, August 11, will start with Hardy and Bailey Zimmermann before global superstars Nickelback take the Boots and Hearts stage for the first time.

Country music stars Keith Urban and Tim McGraw are top headliners this year. Big Wreck, Breland, and Tyler Joe Miller are confirmed to join the headlining stage.

Canada’s very own Tim Hicks will kick off the weekend on Thursday night with rising star Josh Ross.

Boots and Heart’s 2023 headliners — Photo: Republic Live

Check out the full lineup below.

Thursday August 10 – Front Porch Stage

Ya’Boyz – Monster Energy Late Night Party

Tim Hicks

Josh Ross

Owen Riegling

Friday August 11 – Main Stage

Nickelback

Hardy

Bailey Zimmerman

Cory Marks

Manny Blu

Friday August 11 – Front Porch Stage

Big Wreck

JJ Wilde

Ashland Craft

Teigen Gayse

Parker Graye

Saturday August 12 – Main Stage

Keith Urban

Dallas Smith

Lauren Alaina

Blanco Brown

Adam Doleac

Saturday August 12 – Front Porch Stage

Breland

Seaforth

Devon Cole

Raquel Cole

Graham Scott Fleming

Sunday August 13 – Main Stage

Tim McGraw

Riley Green

Travis Denning

Kylie Morgan

Matt Lang

Sunday August 13 – Front Porch Stage

Tyler Joe Miller

Tim & The Glory Boys

Dan Davidson

Alli Walker

Nice Horse

Fans can get tickets and find more information about artists and camping regulations at www.bootsandhearts.com.