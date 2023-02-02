Get your RV and tent ready — Boots and Hearts is back for 2023 with a brand-new star-studded roster of headliners.
Republic Live has unveiled the full line-up for this year’s music festival, which will take place from August 10-13 at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ontario.
This year’s show marks the debut of some Boots and Hearts first-timers. The new addition of an all-day rock event on Friday, August 11, will start with Hardy and Bailey Zimmermann before global superstars Nickelback take the Boots and Hearts stage for the first time.
Country music stars Keith Urban and Tim McGraw are top headliners this year. Big Wreck, Breland, and Tyler Joe Miller are confirmed to join the headlining stage.
Canada’s very own Tim Hicks will kick off the weekend on Thursday night with rising star Josh Ross.
Check out the full lineup below.
Thursday August 10 – Front Porch Stage
Ya’Boyz – Monster Energy Late Night Party
Tim Hicks
Josh Ross
Owen Riegling
Friday August 11 – Main Stage
Nickelback
Hardy
Bailey Zimmerman
Cory Marks
Manny Blu
Friday August 11 – Front Porch Stage
Big Wreck
JJ Wilde
Ashland Craft
Teigen Gayse
Parker Graye
Saturday August 12 – Main Stage
Keith Urban
Dallas Smith
Lauren Alaina
Blanco Brown
Adam Doleac
Saturday August 12 – Front Porch Stage
Breland
Seaforth
Devon Cole
Raquel Cole
Graham Scott Fleming
Sunday August 13 – Main Stage
Tim McGraw
Riley Green
Travis Denning
Kylie Morgan
Matt Lang
Sunday August 13 – Front Porch Stage
Tyler Joe Miller
Tim & The Glory Boys
Dan Davidson
Alli Walker
Nice Horse
Fans can get tickets and find more information about artists and camping regulations at www.bootsandhearts.com.