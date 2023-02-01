In response to allegations that Katherine Heigl ‘acted like a diva’ on set, Josh Duhamel is defending the actress against her “bad rap” in Hollywood.

“She’s awesome … she’s great,” Duhamel said on Barstool Sports’ “Chicks in the Office” podcast.

The actor has worked with Heigl in 2010’s “Life As We Know It” and 2011’s “New Year’s Eve.”

“She probably said some things that she wishes she could’ve taken back, but my experience, on and off screen with her, was awesome,” he added.

Heigl has received criticism for critiquing projects she had worked on and has been called “difficult.”

Defending Heigl further, the “Shotgun Wedding” star said:

“I think that’s probably what happened to Katie is that, you know, she had a couple bad moments and that’s what everybody wants to just — that’s her label now, and it’s not really fair.”

In 2016, Heigl said to Howard Stern that she truly had to undergo treatment as a result of her negative reputation.

“I was really struggling with it, and how not to take it all really personally, and not to feel there’s something really deeply wrong with me,” the “Firefly Lane” star told.

For most of her life, Heigl has struggled with anxiety, something she’s worked hard to overcome in the the last few years with the help of therapy and medication. As she said, “You can do a lot of inner soul work, but I’m a big fan of Zoloft.” https://t.co/M7tKsZx7Fr pic.twitter.com/E0o0Dn8pii — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) January 28, 2021

However, Duhamel is not the only actor to support his co-star. Heigl was recently complimented by “Grey’s Anatomy” actress Ellen Pompeo for standing up for herself.

“I remember Heigl said something on a talk show about the insane hours we were working — and she was 100 percent right,” the star said on her podcast, “Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo,” in 2022.