Jessica Biel is thankful for Justin Timberlake.

On Tuesday, the “SexyBack” singer turned 42-years-old, and his wife share a post on Instagram celebrating the big occasion.

“Happy birthday to the person who challenges and inspires me every day,” she wrote, alongside snaps of the couple having fun on a boat at sea. “The person who keeps me laughing and creating and risking it all. The person who makes the ordinary extraordinary.”

“You know who you are. I love you 🫶🏻,” Biel added, to which Timberlake responded in the comments with “😍😍😍.”

In the comments, actress Lily Collins wrote, “🥰🎉🥰,” while Biel’s “7th Heaven” co-star Beverley Mitchell wrote, “Happy Birthday J!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Biel and Timberlake began dating in 2007 and tied the knot in 2012. They have two children together.