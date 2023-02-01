Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are in Québec City this week, and they couldn’t be more excited to be heading to Canada.

The pair are broadcasting two “Today with Hoda & Jenna” shows from Québec, with them discussing their visit in a chat with ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman.

Kotb gushes, “It’s a magical place and we’ve always talked about going there because everyone who’s visited or been there talked about how amazing the people are and especially this incredible winter festival.”

Hager adds, “Oh my gosh, the Winter Carnival! It’s going to be so fun. And frankly, we haven’t had that much snow here in New York, so we’re coming up to you guys to get that sort of winter feel.”

Hoda & Jenna in Quebec City. — Photo credit: TODAY/NBC

Hoffman questions what the duo will be getting up to while they’re in the city, with them insisting they’ll be visiting some amazing restaurants and going tobogganing, among other things.

However, one thing that’s not on the list for Kotb is skating, with her saying she’s “horrible” at it.

She tells us, “My kneecaps are scared of it, I swear. I have like this phobia… you’ve got to picture it in slow motion, you know?

“But, we are looking forward to the tobogganing. We have matching snow suits,” with Hager adding that they’re rainbow-coloured.

Hoda & Jenna in Quebec City. — Photo credit: TODAY/NBC

Kotb and Hager revealed they were “taking this show on the road” and heading to Québec last month.

They posted at the time: