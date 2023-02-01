Last month, “Stranger Things” star Noah Schnapp took to TikTok to share a big revelation with fans.

“When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know,'” he wrote in the caption of the video he shared, which has so far received more than 77 million views.

@noahschnapp I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought ♬ original sound – Privacynbling

In a new interview with GQ, Finn Wolfhard shared his reaction to his co-star’s coming-out video.

“When I saw it, I just had a big smile on my face,” Wolfhard told the magazine.

“I was just really proud of him,” he added.

READ MORE: ‘Stranger Things’ Actor Noah Schnapp Officially Comes Out As Gay, Shares Friends And Family’s Reactions

Now that “Stranger Things” is wrapping up, Wolfhard reveals that he and his co-stars still remain close, although he also pointed out that “everyone’s on their own quests in real life” as they make that often-tough transition from child actors to adult roles.

“We’re not on everyday-text vibes in any way, and not because…” he said of the co-stars’ relationship. “It’s like… Do you text your cousins every day? Probably not. They’re our family. We’ll talk on each other’s birthdays. We’ll talk once in a while. But in the same way that family works, if I ever needed anything, they’re there.”