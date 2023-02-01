Josh Stills is facing serious charges.

On Wednesday, authorities in Ohio announced that the backup offensive lineman for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges.

The charges stem from an incident in Ohio close to three years ago, and has been ordered to appear in court in the state on Feb. 16, only days after the Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

He is accused of engaging in sexual activity that was not consensual and holding a woman against her will on Dec. 5, 2019.

Stills, an undrafted free agent, has played just one game this NFL season, and has been on the inactive list for most of the year.

The Eagles are expected to issue an official statement shortly.