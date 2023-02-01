“The Blacklist” is coming to an end.

An NBC staple, “The Blacklist” – an action-packed crime thriller – will have its tenth season, which will be the series’ final one after nine thrilling instalments.

READ MORE: ‘The Blacklist’ Bloopers: James Spader And The Cast Hilariously Fumble Through Their Lines

Season 9 reportedly attracted 29.1 million viewers, more than doubling its audience in Live+35 compared to same-day data and its 18-49 rating.

James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington, Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma. — Photo by: Will Hart/NBC

“It isn’t often that a series resonates so deeply with an audience that it airs for 10 seasons, but “The Blacklist” proved to a perfect combination of highly talented producers, stellar writing, a cast that never failed to deliver and a crew that always rose to the occasion,” said Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

“After 10 years, hundreds of ‘Blacklist’ cases and more than 200 episodes produced, we’re honored to reach our conclusion,” said showrunner and executive producer John Eisendrath.

“It’s been incredibly fun to create the strange, devious and delightful Blacklisters to challenge Raymond Reddington and our FBI Task Force each week. We would like to thank everyone at NBC and Sony, our extraordinary crew who make the impossible happen every day, our endlessly inventive writers and producers, and our remarkable cast who brought life to these characters. We appreciate our dedicated fanbase who came along for this wonderful ride and are excited to share this final season with them,” Eisendrath added.

Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper. — Photo by: Will Hart/NBC

The final season will premiere on February 26, 2023.

Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma. — Photo by: Will Hart/NBC

Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper, Sami Bray as Agnes. — Photo by: Will Hart/NBC

Spader, Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, and Harry Lennix will all be part of the Season 10 cast.