Cher is back.

On Wednesday, Rakuten dropped a teaser for their big Super Bowl ad, featuring Alicia Silverstone reprising her iconic character from ’90s teen classic “Clueless”.

The teaser features Silverstone in Cher Horowitz’s signature yellow-and-black checked blazer and skit, walking into a classroom.

“Don’t bug — your girl is back,” she says, taking her spot at the teacher’s podium.

The teaser is set to the Supergrass song “Alright”, which was featured on the original “Clueless” soundtrack.

“Rakuten makes it easy to save while you shop, and working with them to revive Clueless for the Super Bowl stage made sense with how much Cher loved shopping — no doubt she would have tons of Cash Back,” Silverstone told People.

“Clueless”, released in 1995, was loosely based on Jane Austen’s Emma, and was written and directed by Amy Heckerling.

The film, which also starred Brittany Murphy, Donald Faison, Jeremy Sisto, Stacey Dash, Paul Rudd and more, also inspired a TV series that premiered in 1996.

Cher’s famous outfit also inspired Iggy Azalea’s look in the video for her hit 2014 single “Fancy”.