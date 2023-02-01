Jimmy Kimmel and MyPillow’s Mike Lindell are making headlines again after the two did an interesting interview on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Lindell, known for creating the ubiquitous MyPillow brand, has had an ongoing spat with Kimmel over the last few months regarding Lindell’s stance on anti-vaccination and voter fraud in the 2020 U.S. Presidential election.

Kimmel streamed his interview with Lindell while the MyPillow creator sat inside a claw machine at a children’s arcade.

“You said (you) put me in here because I wasn’t vaccinated. You tricked me. You did it to be funny huh?” Lindell jokingly quipped.

Kimmel appeared surprised and amused that Lindell agreed to interview a claw game machine.

“I didn’t want you in there because you weren’t vaccinated,” Kimmel responded.

“It seemed like a good idea when it happened, and I have to say I was very surprised when you said you would do it. But I put it out there and you said ‘yes.’ So I’m honouring that commitment that I made on the air.”

Viewers can watch the rest of the clip, which features Kimmel and Lindell going back and forth over issues like election rigging and former President Donald Trump in the video above.