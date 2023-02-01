Prior to its global streaming release, Peter Farrelly’s upcoming comedy “Ricky Stanicky” has acquired the global rights through Amazon’s Prime Video.

Jermaine Fowler from “Sorry to Bother You” has also joined the cast and will appear with Zac Efron and John Cena. This month, filming for Farrelly’s comedy “Ricky Stanicky” will begin in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.

Let your imagination run wild! Ricky Stanicky, Peter Farrelly's latest comedy, has been acquired by @primevideo. pic.twitter.com/1jMP1dHbIE — Amazon Studios (@AmazonStudios) February 1, 2023

Three buddies are portrayed by “Rick Stanicky” as they create a character to get out of sticky circumstances, but when their partners become suspicious, they are forced to employ a disgraced actor to play their fictional friend, which has humorous repercussions.

“We are excited to embark on this new project with comedy legend Peter Farrelly,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon and MGM Studios. “With Peter’s expertise and what are sure-to-be hilarious performances from our stellar cast led by Zac Efron, John Cena, and Jermaine Fowler, our Prime Video viewers around the world are in store for a bit of mischief and a lot of laughs.”

“I’m very grateful to Amazon, as well as Paul Currie, Thorsten Schumacher, and John Jacobs, for finally bringing “Ricky Stanicky” to life,” said Farrelly. “This has been a dream project of mine for many years but to end up with a cast this crazy good makes the wait more than worthwhile.”