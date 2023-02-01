Kylie Jenner is celebrating a big milestone in daughter Stormi’s life as the youngster celebrates her fifth birthday.

Jenner, who shares Stormi with on-again, off-again ex Travis Scott, took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday message.

“I gave you the gift of life and life gave me the gift of you,” Jenner wrote in the caption alongside a photo of Stormi.

“The most special girl. this little face,” she added. “I will miss it as it keeps changing. 5 years of loving you and forever more to go. Will always be there for you storm girl.”



Jenner’s mom, Kris Jenner, also shared her thoughts on Instagram, paying tribute to her granddaughter.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful, sweet, smart, funny, adventurous, loving granddaughter Stormi!!” she wrote. “I can’t believe you are 5! You spread happiness and joy wherever you go and your energy and laughter are infectious!! Thank you for being such a bright light in all of our lives. You are the best daughter, granddaughter, cousin, friend and big sister!! Your brother is so lucky to have you to look up to, and I can’t wait to watch your bond grow as you get older. We are all blessed to have you in our lives, my precious girl. I love you to the moon and back, Stormi, and I can’t wait to celebrate your special day with you! Lovey xo.”

Meanwhile, the proud mom also shared photos from the lavish birthday party she threw for her daughter, including a gorgeous cake, colourful balloons and even an inflatable slide boasting a giant sculpture of Stormi’s head.