Jay Shetty says he almost lost it at the celebrity wedding of the decade.

The self-help guru officiated the second union between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in August which was a celebration of his favourite thing: love.

“The No. 1 thing that was going through my mind was, ‘Don’t cry, don’t cry, don’t cry.’ Because I’m a full-on crier,’” Shetty recalled to Variety. “I was just talking myself down. So I had to just pull myself together because… every part of me just wanted to sob full of love.”

The popular stars weren’t the only celebrity couple who called on his services.

Shetty also officiated Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell’s wedding. Selena Gomez also asked him to present her with the film song of the year award for “My Mind & Me” at Variety’s Hitmakers event in December.

The celebrity recently released his book 8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It and Let It Go, where he expands on his view of love.

A view which he finds clashes with one of the most popular romance movies.

“The movie that I have a love-hate relationship with — and maybe this is an unpopular opinion — but it’s ‘The Notebook,’” he shared. “It’s a beautiful story, but there are moments in it that are so unhealthy.”

He pointed out the scene where Ryan Gosling’s character promises to do “anything” to be with Rachel McAdams’ character.

“That’s bad relationship advice. Please don’t do this,” Shetty said. “And then there’s another scene where he’s literally hanging off a Ferris wheel and he says to her, ‘If you don’t go on a date with me, I will let go.’ Those kind of things are extremely triggering today. If someone came up to you and says, ‘Hey, by the way, I’m going to let go and potentially die if you don’t go out with me,’ those are not healthy messages. But that’s how love’s been portrayed.”