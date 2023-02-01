Chris Pratt is returning for a second season of “The Terminal List”.

That’s the news coming from Deadline, which reports that Prime Video has ordered a second season of the military thriller in which Pratt stars as former Navy SEAL commando James Reece, who embarks on a mission of vengeance against those responsible for an ambush that decimated his team.

According to Deadline, discussions of a second season have been ongoing for months now, with Pratt reportedly pitching the streamer on a prequel series focusing on Taylor Kitsch’s character, Ben Edwards, following his journey from Navy SEAL to CIA paramilitary operative.

While there’s been no official announcement yet, a second season is in line with a statement that Pratt made during a September appearance on the “Danger Close” podcast, hosted by author Jack Carr, who wrote the book series upon which the series is based.

“To the rabid fans of ‘The Terminal List’ out there, you have nothing to worry about,” said Pratt. “We love you and appreciate your support. It’s our life’s mission to make sure you can come back to the well. We are working away.”

“There may be some cool stuff on the horizon being discussed,” hinted Carr.