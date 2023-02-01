Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Ryan Reynolds is paying tribute to his roots.

The Canadian superstar surprised a class of Journalism students at Seneca College in Toronto by auditing their class unannounced.

He even shared the visit himself with a post on Twitter.

He wrote, “Thank you for the tour, @SenecaCollege. Wish something like this existed when I was starting out. #SenecaProud”.

READ MORE: Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds As He Experiences ‘Crippling Anxiety’ At Wrexham FC Game

Thank you for the tour, @SenecaCollege. Wish something like this existed when I was starting out. #SenecaProud pic.twitter.com/6dSiCoFLZH — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 1, 2023

Journalism professor Bill Hutchison shared video from the visit to Facebook, showing the actor reading off a teleprompter a story about Dr. Phil. The famous talk show announced on Wednesday it would be ending its run after 21 seasons.

READ MORE: Brad Pitt Says He & Ryan Reynolds Can ‘Share The Wealth’ After Shania Twain Song Snub

“It’s clear retirement isn’t in the picture, for 25 years, Dr. Phil gave advice to troubled relationships…” he read before asking his co-anchor, “Are you with me here?”

“Ryan Reynolds is in the house,” an excited student shouted in the background.