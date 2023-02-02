A new trailer is being exclusively unveiled by ET Canada for “Riceboy Sleeps”, the critically acclaimed film from director Antony Shim that was named one of TIFF’s top 10 for 2022.

Filmed in Vancouver, “Riceboy Sleeps” tells the story of So-young (Choi Seung-yoon), a Korean immigrant single mother in the 1990s raising her teenage son Dong-Hyun (Ethan Hwang) after moving to Canada to give him a better life.

“Determined to provide a better life for him than the one she left behind in her native country, she does her best to overcome the constant racial and cultural challenges that confront them,” the synopsis reads.

Game Theory Films

“As Dong-hyun gets older, he becomes increasingly curious about his Korean heritage and in particular, about his deceased father — a topic that So-young refuses to address,” the synopsis continues. “Instead, she is set on continuing to build on her new life which now includes a relationship with a kind Korean-Canadian man who is eager to take on the role of Dong-hyun’s surrogate father. This only exacerbates the tense relationship between her and Dong-hyun. Then, sudden devastating news prompts the mother and son to return to South Korea for the first time since their initial departure with hopes of reconnecting to their roots and reconciling their tragic past.”

Game Theory Films — Game Theory Films

In addition to being recognized by TIFF, “Riceboy Sleeps” has won numerous accolades on the festival circuit, including Best Canadian Film at the Vancouver International Film Festival and Outstanding Canadian Feature Film at the Cinéfest Sudbury International Film Festival.

“Riceboy Sleeps” debuts in theatres across Canada starting