Ever since exiting the WWE for Hollywood, Dave Bautista has demonstrated a versatility that’s seen him play everything from a Bond villain’s henchman to a Guardian of the Galaxy, in genres ranging from action to comedy to horror and more.

The one genre that he has yet to work within has been romantic comedy.

However, as Bautista recently told Page Six, it hasn’t been from lack of trying.

“I know I’m not your typical rom-com lead,” Bautista said.

“I’m a little rough around the edges” he admitted.

“But I always, you know, I look in the mirror and I say, I ask myself, ‘Am I that unattractive? Is there something that unappealing about me that excludes me from these parts?’” he continued.

“I don’t know. It’s just never come my way,” he lamented. “I’ve never had an offer to do a rom-com. I still have high hopes. I’ll just keep searching.”

In any case, Bautista is glad that he’s been able to move on from his early career, working as a bouncer in bars.

“I bounced all of my 20s up until I was 30 years [old]. I started bouncing when I was 17, and there was always some drunk a–hole who wanted to test me,” he said with a laugh.

“And then I went into wrestling, where it was really just [a] toxic environment where I was again. I always felt like [I was in a] bad environment,” the actor continued. “And I always felt like I had to posture up, and it was a relief that I never had to do that anymore.”

Nowadays, Bautista is happier to settle disputes with his voice than his fists. “I’d rather handle it verbally,” he said. “I’d always rather go there. And I’m kind of proud that I’ve turned into that guy, because when I was younger, I wasn’t that guy.”