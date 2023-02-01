HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Seth Rogen attends the 2022 AFI Fest - "The Fabelmans" Closing Night Gala Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 06, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Even though it ran just one season, from 1999 until 2000, “Freaks and Geeks” remains a cult favourite.

A big reason for that has to do with the assembly of future stars that exec producer Judd Apatow and series creator Paul Feig assembled, including Linda Cardellini, John Francis Daly, James Franco, Jason Segel, Martin Starr, Busy Phillipps and Seth Rogen.

According to Rogen, fans of the beloved high-school comedy shouldn’t hold out any hope for a reboot or revival any time soon.

In an interview with People, Rogen confirmed that he “wouldn’t do” any sort of “Freaks and Geeks” revival, and believes his former co-stars feel the same way.

“I don’t think anyone would do it,” Rogen said.

“It’s so rare that you do something in your career that is actually just viewed as good,” he noted.

“I know enough now not to f**k with that, to just let it be good and not try to go revisit it,” added Rogen. “And just let it exist.”