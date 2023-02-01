When Jamie Lee Curtis’ name was read during the recent Academy Award nominations, there was no one more surprised to hear it than Curtis herself.

Speaking with AP Entertainment, Curtis admitted that when she first realized she’d received a Best Supporting Actress nomination for “Everything Everywhere All At Once”, she was “shocked — shocked! — and then thrilled because I’m 64 years old. I’ve been an actor since I was 19,” she explained.

“I made horror films and sold yogurt that makes you s**t,” she continued, referencing her ad campaign for Activia yogurt. “I never thought I would hear my name at the Oscars.”

.@JamieLeeCurtis is feeling a "beautiful mix of shock and delight" after becoming an #Oscar nominee for the first time at age 64 for her supporting role in #EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce. pic.twitter.com/DmPjRm9LhZ — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) January 29, 2023

Speaking of those Activia commercials, they were spoofed by “Saturday Night Live” (and more than once), with Kristen Wiig playing Curtis and experiencing the consequences of eating too much “yogurt that makes you s**t.”