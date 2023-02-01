Online ads have been popping up touting the benefits of Dolly Parton-branded CBD and keto gummies, which will supposedly relieve joint pain, aid sleep and even “reverse dementia.”

Not only are those claims unproven, Parton herself has nothing to do with the products bearing her famous name.

In fact, the country music superstar’s team shared a brief message on Instagram to warn her fans away from the scam.

READ MORE: Dolly Parton Celebrates 77th Birthday With A New Song Inspired By A ‘Dream About God’

“Dolly Parton is not affiliated with, has not endorsed and is not associated with any keto of CBD gummy product,” reads the missive.

“She’s more the cake, cookie, and cornbread type,” the message concluded.

As myth-busting website Snopes detailed, posts began popping up on social media that linked to a bogus news story, designed to look like a legit post from Fox News, in which Fox News host Martha McCallum was supposedly angered at Parton for introducing her line of gummies on live TV.

That, Snopes confirmed, never actually happened, dismissing the article as “scammy and completely fictional.”