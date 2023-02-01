Kanye West (L) jumps onstage as Taylor Swift accepts her award for the "Best Female Video" award during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009 in New York City.

One of the most infamous moments in award show history came during the 2009 edition of the MTV Video Music Awards, when Kanye West jumped onstage while Taylor Swift was accepting an award and delivered a rant declaring that Swift didn’t deserve her win.

Taylor Lautner, who was dating Swift at the time, recalled the incident during a recent edition of his podcast “The Squeeze”, in which he appears alongside wife Taylor Dome.

At one point in the podcast, Dome asked him which career moment he’d enjoy reliving.

“Probably the 2009 VMAs when I presented the award to Taylor,” he said, reminding that he was onstage as well after presenting Swift with her award for Best Female Video.

“[I] was unaware that the Kanye thing was not a skit,” the “Twilight” star admitted.

As Swift clutched her Moonman trophy, she was in the midst of her acceptance speech when West unexpectedly climbed onstage and grabbed the microphone from her.

“Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’mma let you finish,” West said. “But Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time. One of the best videos of all time,” he added referencing Queen Bey’s video for “Single Ladies”.

“Yeah [we had just gone public with our relationship] and I presented the award to her, so I gave her the award [and] I took five steps back and was standing five feet behind her,” Lautner continued.

“In the middle of giving her thank-you speech, Kanye jumps up onto the stage,” he said.

“I can barely hear it. I can’t see them. I’m just assuming that this whole thing was a practiced and rehearsed skit because why else would Kanye West be jumping up on the stage, interrupting Taylor Swift? It just didn’t make sense,” he added.

“He jumped off, she finished [and] the second she turned back around and I saw her face for the first time, I was like, ‘Oh. No, that wasn’t good,’” Lautner recalled.