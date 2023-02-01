While promoting his new film “Knock at the Cabin”, director M. Night Shyamalan was asked by Variety to play a game of “Would You Rather?”

In addition to revealing whether he’d rather climb into a wrestling ring with Dave Bautista or sing with Jonathan Groff, the director of such films as “The Sixth Sense” and “Split” was posed an intriguing question: would he rather see one of his films gross $500 million at the box office, or win 12 Academy Awards?

According to Variety, his answer was instantaneous: “The $500 million! Not even close!” he responded.

“For me, it’s always the relationship with the audience,” he explained. “It’s all I care about: it’s me and them having a conversation.”

“Knock at the Cabin” premieres Friday, Feb. 3.