Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Heidi Klum isn’t saying “no” to having more kids.

Appearing this week on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”, the 49-year-old supermodel played a game of “Ja or Ne”, asked yes-or-no questions and answering a paddle featuring the words in German.

READ MORE: Heidi Klum Details Her Epic Worm On A Fishing Hook Halloween Costume

When the question came up, asking, “Would you ever have another baby?” Klum surprised everyone, being unable to decide between “ja” and “ne.”

“It depends what day it is,” she explained. “Some days I’m here, some days I’m here. It’s a lot. I’ve done it four times.”

Klum continued, “I breastfed eight months each time, and then was pregnant again. Three times in a row.”

READ MORE: Heidi Klum Refused To Appear In Victoria’s Secret Docuseries Because She Had No ‘Negative Story’ To Tell

The “America’s Got Talent” judge shares 18-year-old daughter Leni with ex Flavio Briatore, as well as sons Henry, 17, and Johan, 16, and 13-year-old daughter Lou with ex-husband Seal.

In February 2019, Klum married her third husband, Tom Kaulitz, but they do not have any children.

“Now, I’ve waited a long time,” Klum teased. “So…maybe…yeah.”