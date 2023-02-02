Click to share this via email

Selena Gomez is showing off her natural self.

In a post Wednesday on her Instagram account, the “Only Murders int he Building” star shared a series of candid, makeup-free selfies for her fans.

“Me,” she wrote in the caption, alongside the three snaps, which show her lounging around her home, and don’t hide any of the blemishes on her face.

Fans were loving the selfies in the comments, including Aubrey Plaza, who commented, “😍,” and Nicola Peltz Beckahm, who wrote, “Most beautiful ever 💘💘.”

Many fans celebrated Gomez for sharing such unfiltered photos.

“I admire you, Selena❤️ You encourage me (us actually) to show the beauty that’s within us on this suffocating social media that is Instagram where everyone needs to be perfect and happy all the time… Thanks for helping us… Thanks for helping ME❤️,” one person wrote.

Another said, “We need more celebrities like you.”

Gomez has frequently been candid about her body, and body image issues.

Earlier this month, the singer and actress seemingly responded to people body shaming her after her appearance at the Golden Globes, saying in an Instagram Live session, “I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays.”

Last year, in a post on TikTok, Gomez responded to a prompt for women to “tuck in” their stomachs, spreading the message to fans, “Real stomachs is coming the f**k back, okay?”