Sources have been speaking out about where Tom Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen stand following his retirement announcement on Wednesday.

According to TMZ, Brady, who revealed the news exactly a year after his previous retirement announcement, has “hundreds of millions of dollars coming in from Fox Sports,” but isn’t eager to get back to work right away.

The sportsman is reportedly looking to “enjoy his first true break from football in a long time” and spend some quality time with his kids.

Brady is allegedly planning to stay in Miami with the children, with sources adding that he hasn’t been dating anyone and “his interest right now is just living a life outside of the game.”

Bündchen, on the other hand, is “sincerely happy” for Brady, People reported.

Despite rumours claiming Brady’s decision to come out of retirement and return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one more season was a reason why he and Bündchen split, a source hinted the pair wouldn’t be reconciling anytime soon.

The insider told the mag, “Gisele moved on with her life quite a while ago and is happy about whatever Tom chooses to do with his life now.”

They added that “the welfare and happiness of the children” was her top priority: “Keeping a positive attitude about Tom and her career is part of what you do as a parent. They are sharing their kids and spreading the love between them so they grow up as normal kids with two caring parents.”

The source insisted Bündchen “is fine with his decisions but is not involved with them” and that the pair are “interested in keeping life as happy and normal as possible for the kids.”

Another source told the mag that Brady’s return to the NFL after his previous retirement announcement was “far from the only issue,” in their marriage.

“Gisele likes to keep things positive,” the insider said. “She finds negativity to be toxic and she wants no part of it. She wants Tom to thrive. It’s beneficial for their kids.”

Bündchen commented on Brady’s retirement post on Wednesday, writing: