The stars are aligning for Guy Richie’s next movie.

On Wednesday, Deadline reported that “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare”, the director’s new WWII action movie starring Henry Cavill and Eiza González, is starting production Feb. 13.

Along with news of the start date for shooting, more big names have been added to the cast, including “Reacher” star Alan Ritchson, Henry Goulding, Alex Pettyfer, Cary Elwes, Henry Saga, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Babe Olusanmokun and Til Schwieger.

The film, inspired by a true story, tells the story of a secret WWII combat organization created by Winston Churchill and James Bond author Ian Fleming, which used unconventional fighting techniques to take on the Nazis, helping give birth to modern Black Ops squads.

Based on the book by military historian Damien Lewis, the film also teams Richie up with “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer and writers Paul Tamasy, Eric Johnson and Arash Amel.

No word on a release date for the film yet.