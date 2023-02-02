Steve Martin and Ben Stiller are bickering their way through an upcoming gig.

The two comedians hilariously chirp one another in their 2023 Super Bowl commercials for Pepsi Zero Sugar, as seen in the teaser videos obtained by E! News.

“As actors, in a way, we never really stop acting,” Stiller, 57, begins in one of the clips.

READ MORE: Sheryl Lee Ralph Teases 2023 Super Bowl Performance: ‘It Was an Immediate Yes’ (Exclusive)

“For example, Ben is acting right now like he’s not intimidated by standing next to me,” Martin, 77, chimes in.

The “Dodgeball” actor then hits Martin with a comeback: “And Steve’s acting like he’s not lucky to be here.”

Martin immediately disses Stiller’s “awkward” personality before the two begin to name call each other.

Stiller calls Martin a “banjo player,” which prompts the “Only Murders in the Building” star to refer to Stiller, who is the son of late comedy couple Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, as a “nepo baby,” mocking the recent debate that’s seen many celebs speak out on nepotism in Hollywood.

In another teaser ad, the “Saturday Night Live” alums go back and forth arguing over who’s the “better actor.”

READ MORE: Alicia Silverstone Revives ‘Clueless Character For Super Bowl Ad: ‘Your Girl Is Back’

On a more serious note, Martin and Stiller will each star in their own standalone ads during the February 12 broadcast for Super Bowl LVII, and are both scheduled to attend the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.