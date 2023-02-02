Rita Ora gave Jimmy Fallon an exclusive during her appearance on “The Tonight Show” on Wednesday.

The singer, who has been busy promoting her new single “You Only Love Me”, showed off her emerald and gold wedding ring for the first time after tying the knot with Taika Waititi in August 2022.

Ora told Fallon, “I actually have never shown anyone my ring, it’s my first time showing my ring. So, because I love you and I feel like you’re a part of our relationship weirdly because we watch you every night… is that creepy?

“Look, here it is,” she added, as Fallon gushed: “Ooh la la that’s gorgeous!”

Rita Ora on “The Tonight Show”. (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

Ora joked that she “may have” helped her husband pick out the ring.

She said, “You know what you want and I felt like I really knew I wanted to be with this person, I just wanted it to feel really right.

“So, I may have taken him to the shop and may have pointed out exactly what ring I wanted.”

Ora only recently confirmed she and Waititi had tied the knot, telling London’s “Heart Breakfast” radio show: “Yes [I am married]. I am officially off the market people.

“I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself,” she went on.