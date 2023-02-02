Ne-Yo and his ex-wife Crystal Renay have finalized their divorce.

Renay took to Instagram in July 2022 to announce that their marriage was over, accusing the rapper of serial infidelity.

TMZ then revealed Thursday that legal docs stated the musician was paying Renay a $1.6 million lump sum, while he got to keep three out of their four homes and a Bentley Bentayga.

Renay reportedly gets to keep one of their four Georgia homes, plus will get $20,000 in moving expenses.

Ne-Yo is also said to be giving Renay $150,000 so she can buy a new car.

The exes, who tied the knot in 2016, share three kids together, and he’s set to pay $12,000 a month in child support, as well as covering their school expenses.

TMZ stated Ne-Yo would have to fork out $5,000 per month in alimony for the next three years, as well.

The pair will have joint custody of the kids, with them both agreeing that neither one will introduce them to new partners unless they get married or engaged. The docs added that if the other were to signoff on any of the kids meeting a new partner, that’s also ok.

The news comes after Renay took to social media in July to post, “8 years. 8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them!

“To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement,” she continued.

Renay then filed for divorce in August, accusing Ne-Yo of fathering a child with another woman.