New photos from “And Just Like That…” season two have emerged.

As fans eagerly await for more details as to when the upcoming season will arrive, behind-the-scenes footage continues to surface as the cast and crew are spotted filming on set in New York City.

Teasing Charlotte’s fashion, a new photo sees Kristin Davis, who portrays the wise and idealistic character, walking the city streets in a pair of stilettos, donning a stunning black and white floral coat worn overtop a black dress featuring a pink collar and a matching belt.

Kristin Davis is seen at film set of the “And Just Like That” TV Series in New York City. — Photo: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

In another pic, Davis is seen chatting at a table with co-stars John Corbett, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon who portray Aidan, Carrie and Miranda, respectively. The quadruple appear to be socializing over drinks and dinner at a restaurant.

Kristin Davis, John Corbett, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon are seen on the film set of the “And Just Like That” TV Series in New York City. — Photo: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

As fans wait for “And Just Like That…” season two to premiere sometime this year, they can catch up on season one in the meantime, which is streaming on HBO Max.