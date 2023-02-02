Things in Hollywood have improved, in Pamela Anderson’s eyes.

Sitting down with journalist Ronan Farrow for Interview magazine, the “Baywatch” star spoke about her experiences surviving the industry, and how things have changed since #MeToo.

In particular, Farrow was interested in Anderson’s response to the movement when it emerged following the Harvey Weinstein revelations in 2017, which got her some backlash at the time.

“The spirit of honesty that runs through so much of your public life has sometimes blown up in your face a little bit,” he noted.

“You faced a lot of criticism, in the midst of #MeToo reporting that was coming out in the last several years, when you suggested women need to protect themselves a little more. You told Megyn Kelly, ‘You know what you’re getting into when you go to a hotel room alone,'” he continued, asking, “Do you feel like that was a healthy thought to introduce into the dialogue at that point?”

Anderson responded, standing by her comments, explaining that it was the advice her mother gave her, which helped her survive Hollywood.

“I could even take it a step further,” she said. “My mother would tell me—and I think this is the kind of feminism I grew up with—it takes two to tango. Believe me, I’ve been in many situations where it’s like, ‘Come in here little girl, sit on the bed.’ But my mom would say, ‘If someone answers the door in a hotel robe and you’re going for an interview, don’t go in. But if you do go in, get the job.'”

Anderson admitted, “That’s a horrible thing to say but that’s how I was. I skated on the edges of destruction, I just had this sense of value and self-worth. But I think a lot of people don’t have that or they weren’t taught that.”

She then clarified that she is fully supportive of #MeToo, and the changes that have resulted from the movement in recent years.

“Thank god for the #MeToo movement because things have changed and people are much more careful and respectful,” Anderson said.