The upcoming Super Bowl LVII will be nothing but a family affair for the Kelce brothers.

Jason Kelce, who is a center player for the Philadelphia Eagles, is ready to face off his younger brother Travis Kelce, a Kansas City Chiefs tight end, at the big game on Feb. 12, which has been dubbed the “Kelce Bowl.”

On a recent episode of their podcast “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce”, a Jukes Original Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the NFL players chatted about how the big day will go down when it comes to having their family members attend.

“Are mom and dad sitting on your sideline? Are they sitting on my sideline?” Jason, 35, questioned his brother.

“We do have to figure that out because we each get a certain amount of tickets, and I feel like you’re going to have more of a family-oriented thing,” Travis, 33, responded.

“I’m also bringing Kylie’s parents, I’m bringing the girls,” Jason said, speaking of his wife and their two daughters Elliotte Ray, 1, and Wyatt, 3. The couple are also expecting another little girl any day now.

“Kylie’s bringing her OB because she’s going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game,” he added.

“Dude! Dude,” Travis replied.

“That could be a super Kelce Bowl,” Jason laughed. “If she has a baby in the stadium, it’s officially scripted.”

“We’re in ‘The Matrix’, there’s no f**king way,” Travis quipped.

Jason recently shared a sweet video of his daughter Wyatt cheering on her daddy’s team the morning after the Eagles won against the New York Giants nearly two weeks ago. The clip, captured by a baby monitor, sees the toddler singing part of the Eagles anthem.

“Apparently Wyatt is pretty pumped about the Eagles win last night too,” the soon-to-be father of three captioned the hilarious clip on Instagram. “Woke up to her singing the entire fight song this morning in her crib.”