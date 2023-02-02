There’s nothing to lose.

On Thursday, Netflix dropped the trailer for season 3 of “Outer Banks”, which sees the Pogues chasing a big new treasure: El Dorado.

READ MORE: Netflix Announces ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Premiere Date, Shares First Images

Photo: Netflix

“After losing the gold and fleeing the Outer Banks, Season 3 finds the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home,” the official description reads. “Officially deemed ‘Poguelandia,’ the island’s newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming, and revelling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling.”

Photo: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2023

The synopsis continues, “But things quickly go south for John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives. They’re broke and far from home, they can’t trust anyone, Ward and Rafe are hungry for revenge, and there’s a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty.”

Photo: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2023

Along with teasing the hunt for the treasure of El Dorado, the trailer also reveals the moment John B. learns his dad Big John is still alive.

READ MORE: Kelsea Ballerini And ‘Outer Banks’ Star Chase Stokes Spark Dating Rumours With New Pic

Photo: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2023

Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow and Carlacia Grant all return for the new season, along with Austin North, Cullen Moss, Julia Antonelli, Caroline Arapoglou, E. Roger Mitchell, Charles Halford, Elizabeth Mitchell, and newcomers Fiona Palomo and Lou Ferrigno Jr.

“Outer Banks” season 3 premieres Feb. 23.