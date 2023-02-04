Sylvester Stallone with his wife Jennifer Flavin and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet.

Sylvester Stallone’s family’s new reality show is set to air on Paramount+ this spring.

The streaming service announced on Thursday that the new “The Family Stallone” docuseries, starring the actor, his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, will premiere exclusively on the service in the U.S and Canada.

The eight-part series will roll out in additional international markets this year.

A description reads, “After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: dad.

“This new series starring Stallone’s three daughters, wife and himself offers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families.”

Stallone recently spoke about the series in a “One-on-One” special with ET Canada.

“I want to get real with my daughters. I actually want to have footage of that,” he shared.

Explaining why he decided to invite cameras into his home in the first place, Stallone admitted that the series is “uncharted waters.”

“Growing up, I would love to have seen stars stars like Brando at home making eggs and goofing around. That’s interesting,” he explained.

Stallone went on, “They’re actually human. They don’t walk around with sunglasses and people putting makeup on all day and learning lines. They really do silly, repetitive, goofy things that we all do in life. That kind of thing.”

Following the announcement, viewers got their first look at “The Family Stallone” in a Super Bowl teaser for Paramount+ that included characters from the streamer’s other shows, including “Dora the Explorer”, “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”, “Reno 911!”, “Beavis and Butt-head”, and others.

In the clip, those characters — and Stallone’s daughters — look on as he hangs from the rocky “Stallone face” cliff on “Paramount Mountain” — until the stone Stallone sneezes, sending the actual Stallone plummeting to the snowy ground.

“Ahh!” exclaims “Reno 911!” leader Jim Dangle (Thomas Lennon) while Beavis and Butt-head snicker. “Ummm, he’ll be alright… maybe,” Capt. Pike (Anson Mount) says unconvincingly before beaming somewhere else.

“He’s fine,” says one of Stallone’s daughters, with another adding, “He does this. This is normal.”

The final shot sees Stallone lying in the snow, moaning, and then making snow angels while pondering, “I wonder if I need surgery?

See more in the clip below.