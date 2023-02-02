Sylvester Stallone with his wife Jennifer Flavin and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet.

Sylvester Stallone’s family’s new reality show is set to air on Paramount+ this spring.

The streaming service announced on Thursday that the new “The Family Stallone” docuseries, starring the actor, his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, will premiere exclusively on the service in the U.S and Canada.

The eight-part series will roll out in additional international markets this year.

A description reads, “After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: dad.

“This new series starring Stallone’s three daughters, wife and himself offers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families.”

Stallone recently spoke about the series in a “One-on-One” special with ET Canada.

“I want to get real with my daughters. I actually want to have footage of that,” he shared.

Explaining why he decided to invite cameras into his home in the first place, Stallone admitted that the series is “uncharted waters.”

“Growing up, I would love to have seen stars stars like Brando at home making eggs and goofing around. That’s interesting,” he explained.

Stallone went on, “They’re actually human. They don’t walk around with sunglasses and people putting makeup on all day and learning lines. They really do silly, repetitive, goofy things that we all do in life. That kind of thing.”

See more in the clip below.