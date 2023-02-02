The only birthday gift Portia de Rossi needs is her wife.

In a post on her Instagram account, Ellen DeGeneres share the big shock she got at her wife’s birthday party, when de Rossi surprised with her a wedding vow renewal ceremony.

“Portia surprised me at her birthday party by renewing our vows,” DeGeneres wrote along with a video clip showing Kris Jenner officiating and Brandi Carlile performing.

She shared a longer video of the ceremony, including her shocked expression at seeing Portia in the same Zac Posen dress she wore to their wedding in 2008.

Carlile performed “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” during the party, all while DeGeneres remained stunned by everything that was happening,.

“Welcome to Portia’s birthday party and to the newest home of one of my favourite couples, two of my BFs and the record holders for the most homes every purchased in one city,” Jenner joked, while officiating. “These two were born for each other … these two are couple goals who continue to amaze me with how cute they are together, a match made in heaven.”

She continued, “Two peas in a pod, their love and commitment to each other is amazing and it makes me so happy that they have each other to love and cherish and grow old with. Today Portia would like us to witness a renewal of her commitment to Ellen, to honour and celebrate their marriage of 14 years.”

Getting the microphone, de Rossi said, “You don’t have to say anything at all, but when I was thinking about what would make my birthday really special, it was reminding you that you’re the most important thing in the world to me, in front of family and friends.

“I was thinking about my life, my accomplishments, and it just all kept leading back to you and I thought what greater accomplishment could I ever ever have in my life than being loved by someone who is so magnificent, by someone as incredible as you,” she continued. “Also I feel like we’re on a new journey, this is a new chapter, after 24 houses in 18 years — 24 in 18 years! — this is our first home, this is it, we’re settling down finally and we’re planing roots and taking care of each other more than ever before.”

Finally, she said, “I’m so excited for our future where we just get to do whatever the hell we want for the rest of our lives … It’s you, it always has been. You cheer me up when I’m down, you make me feel seen, you make me feel safe, cherished, loved. I love you, I will always love you. I am so honoured to be your life.”

After sharing a kiss, DeGeneres told her wife, “I just adore you, I love you and I would not be on this earth without you. You save me every day. Thank you for saving me every day. I’m the lucky one. Wow, everybody!”