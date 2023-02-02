Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The Emmy award-winning Australian series “First Day” is now available to watch in Canada.

Since its debut in March 2020, the popular children’s television series about Hannah Bradford (Evie Macdonald), a transgender girl in her second year of high school, has captured the hearts of audiences from around the world.

The popular mini series, which screens overseas in over a dozen countries, made its Canadian premiere on Wednesday by streaming exclusively in Canada on CBC Gem.

READ MORE: Trans TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Reveals Results Of Facial Feminization Surgery

“First Day”- Olivia (Elena Liu), Hannah (Evie Macdonald) and Natalie (Nandini Rajagopal) ride on the carousel at the amusement arcade on a night out together. — Photo: Matt Byrne

“First Day”- Hannah (Evie Macdonald) steals one of Billy’s (Jackson Evans) cookies in Food Tech. — Photo: Matt Byrne

Now in its second season, “First Day” explores what life is like for Hannah as an out trans girl.

In the ET Canada exclusive clip above, the cast and crew discuss season two.

The official synopsis reads: “In her second year at Hillview, Hannah’s run for Class Captain exposes an underlying level of transphobia among her classmates. She starts a group for LGBTQIA+ students but risks alienating her closest friends in the process.”

READ MORE: Canadian Screen Award Academy Announces 2022 Special Award Honourees And Changemakers

“First Day”- Hannah (Evie Macdonald) and Natalie (Nandini Rajagopal) await the result of the class captain vote in their homeroom. — Photo: Matt Byrne

“First Day”- Natalie (Nandini Rajagopal), Hannah (Evie Macdonald) and Olivia (Elena Liu) attend the Hillview High Junior School Dance. — Photo: Matt Byrne

“First Day”- Natalie (Nandini Rajagopal), Hannah (Evie Macdonald) and Olivia (Elena Liu) exit the amusement arcade laughing on a night out together. — Photo: Matt Byrne

In season one, Hannah was outed as being transgender but the support of her friends gave her the strength to return to school, find her voice and stand up to those bullying her.

“First Day”- Hannah (Evie Macdonald) isn’t sure what to make of her classmates’ comments in homeroom. — Photo: Kirsty Stark

Macdonald became the first trans actor to be cast in the lead role of an Australian scripted television series. The teen Australian actress is involved with raising awareness about transgender young people.

READ MORE: ‘Harry Potter’ Alum Harry Melling Refutes J.K. Rowling’s Controversial Transgender Comments

“First Day” won an International Emmy Award in the Kids: Live Action category, as well as a GLAAD Media Award (Children and Youth) which honour media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Stream both seasons of “First Day” exclusively in Canada for free now on CBC Gem.