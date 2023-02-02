Jen Shah’s co-stars are speaking out about her guilty plea in her fraud case.

During part 2 of the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reunion special on Wednesday, Andy Cohen asked Shah’s friend Heather Gay why she thought her co-star changed her plea.

READ MORE: Andy Cohen Clarifies Old Comment About Hoping Jen Shah Would Get ‘No Jail Time’

The host wondered if Gay thought it was because Shah was protecting her husband, but Gay had a different theory.

“I really feel like it was financial and they saw something that was like, ‘Listen, it’s not worth rolling the dice because it’s going to be so expensive and if it’s not a clear win, we can’t risk it,” she said. “She said the cost of trial was astronomical. Just to get the transcripts it was $2000 a day and the cost was overwhelming.”

Gay then revealed that the convicted reality star was asking friends for money to pay for her bills.

“They solicited friends for money and a lot of our friends gave them money,” she said. “I did not give them money but I know people on this couch did.”

READ MORE: Jen Shah Refusing Pre-Jail Interview With Andy Cohen To Avoid ‘Lies & Misrepresentations’

Co-star Lisa Barlow admitted that she had almost pitched in to help pay the bills herself.

“They asked John,” Lisa said, referring to her husband. “They asked me. I didn’t because our counsel said we probably shouldn’t, otherwise, I would’ve.”

Gay added, “It was very expensive and a lot of people came forward with money. I can’t. I can’t do that to my family.”