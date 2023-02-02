Jake Gyllenhaal and Guy Ritchie are teaming up in his newest film.

MGM Pictures announced “The Covenant” on Thursday, releasing an official trailer and the poster for the upcoming film.

The actor stars as US Army Sergeant John Kinley who worked with Afghan interpreter Ahmed, played by Dar Salim. When Kinley learns Ahmed and his family were not given safe passage to America as promised, he will stop at nothing to rescue the interpreter and pay back his debt before the Taliban hunts them down.

Dar Salim (left) as Ahmed and Jake Gyllenhaal (right) as Sgt. John Kinley in THE COVENANT, directed by Guy Ritchie, a Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film.Photo: Christopher Raphael / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

The film is also written by Guy Ritchie and Ivan Atkinson & Marn Davies. The cast includes Antony Starr, Alexander Ludwig, Bobby Schofield, with Emily Beecham and Jonny Lee Miller.

“The Covenant” hits theatres on April 21.