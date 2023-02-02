Drake is urging Spotify to do better.

The rapper, who just became the first artist ever to surpass 75 billion streams on the popular music platform, wants to see a change in how musicians are rewarded for their achievements.

Instead of receiving shiny plaques, Drake says Spotify should give artists a pay cheque.

“We should get bonuses like athletes to motivate the future artists to be consistent and competitive,” he captioned a screenshot of the historic achievement, shared to his Instagram Story on Wednesday. “So feel free to send me a LeBron-sized [cheque]. I have enough dinner plates @spotify.”

READ MORE: Drake’s OVO Collaborates With NFL And Lil Wayne For New Collection Just In Time For Super Bowl

Photo: Instagram/ ChampagnePapi

Referring to the Los Angeles Lakers basketball player who’s earning a rough salary of $45 million for the current 2022-2023 season, according to Bleacher Report, Drake seems to be requesting a hefty lump sum of money. Last year, LeBron became a billionaire after doing endorsements for Nike and Pepsi.

This certainly isn’t the first time Drake’s broken Spotify records.

READ MORE: Drake Celebrates Mom Sandi Graham’s 75th Birthday With Son Adonis

The hitmaker’s single “One Dance”, featured on his Views album, became the first song to reach one billion streams in 2016. That same year, Drake was Spotify’s most streamed male artist. In 2017, he was the first artist to earn 10 billion streams and, in 2021, he set another record by receiving 50 billion streams on the music platform. Once again, he was the most streamed artist at the time.

In order to make a dollar on Spotify, musicians need to rack up about 250 streams, given that the platform usually pays between $.003 and $.005 per stream, as per Business Insider. Typically, the amount paid per stream is determined by an artists’s distribution contract and listener base.