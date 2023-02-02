Harrison Ford loved working with Helen Mirren.

On Wednesday night, the actor appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, and he talked about getting to star in the “Yellowstone” spin-off “1923” with the Oscar-winning actress.

Explaining that learning Mirren was involved with the show was the “big draw” for him to star in it, particularly after enjoying working on her back in 1986 on “The Mosquito Coast.

“Sexy and still sexy,” Colbert said of the 77-year-old, commenting on a photo of them in the classic Peter Weir drama.

“She’s still sexy!” Ford agreed, to cheers from the audience.

The host followed that up by asking if Ford “ever made out” with Mirren.

“I ask because I have made out with Helen Mirren,” Colbert explained. “First time she came on here, first time I ever met her, she came on and plants a wet one on me. Really grabs my head. I was paralytic for about five minutes.”

Ford commented that Mirren “is out there,” to which the host simply replied, “She’s hot, she’s very hot.”

Talking about her work on “1923”, Ford said, “It’s been remarkable to watch her. There’s a lot of physical action, and she just jumps right in and does stuff you don’t imagine Helen Mirren would do. Dame Helen Mirren.”