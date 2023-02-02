Harry Shum Jr. is thrilled to be joining the DC universe.

The “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Glee” actor is starring as the voice of Brainiac 5 in “Legion of Super-Heroes”.

A synopsis for the film reads, “Kara, devastated by loss of Krypton struggles to adjust her new life on Earth. Superman mentors her. Meanwhile, she must contend with a mysterious group called the Dark Circle who searches for a powerful weapon held in the Academy’s vault.”

Shum gushed to People of taking on such a role, “The influence that [DC] had on us as a kid is definitely making this even more exciting.

“I was watching it the other day, the film, and I was like, ‘What the hell, man? How did I even get here? How did I get to be able to voice these characters and to be part of this huge production?’ So my 8-year-old self would be ecstatic right now, which I am as well.”

Shum is starring alongside the likes of Jensen Ackles (Batman), Matt Bomer (The Flash), Meg Donnelly (Supergirl) and his former “Glee” co-star Darren Criss (Superman) in the flick.

However, he and Criss didn’t get to have a big reunion.

Shum told the mag, “I filmed this during the pandemic, so the only way we got to really share our excitement was through text message, so having that reunion on screen yet off screen.”

The star recorded his bit in his basement, with Shum recalling: “It was definitely a challenge. I have all the equipment in my house, and it was like 105 degrees and trying to breathe within this small box I have, and in my head I was trying to read the lines and read it in a way that feels like a conversation.”

He added, “The crew really did a wonderful job just putting all these talents together and not being in the same room and to make it feel like we are. It’s really a testament to the team and the animators to be able to make that feel so real and string it all together.”