Clare Crawley is hearing wedding bells.

The former “Bachelorette” has finally found her happily ever after. The star shared the news that she was now married with a new photo to Instagram.

She captioned the post, “Mr. And Mrs. Dawkins! 🤍”

The aesthetic photo showed the new bride in her floor-length gown and veil smiling at her new husband, Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins, as he leans against their getaway vehicle.

Fans and famous friends alike congratulated the pair, with Jennifer Love Hewitt writing, “This makes me so happy!!!” and “Bachelor” alum Tayshia Adams adding, “You look stunning Clare!! So happy for your ever after! 🥹🤍🤍”.

The successful nuptials come after Crawley shared her crisis over her stolen wedding dress.

Last week, she revealed her car had been broken into when she came back from vacation in Hawaii. Her dress was among the items missing in the attack.

Luckily, the shop she contacted was able to get her a new dress just in time to save the day.