Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are on cloud nine after discovering that their HGTV series ‘Down Home Fab’ has been renewed for a second season.

The couple uploaded their live reactions to the uplifting news to Instagram on Thursday, Feb. 2.

The video begins with a producer informing the couple that ‘Down Home Fab’ has been officially greenlit for season 2 as Houska and DeBoer immediately elicit shocked expressions.

“You guys don’t understand how much this means to us,” Houska tearfully explains in the video while her husband DeBoer bears a giant smile.

Houska explained how her thematic transition from the highly dramatic ‘Teen Mom’ to HGTV had been a challenge, but one that has certainly paid off.

“Coming from a show like ‘Teen Mom’, I feel like it’s hard to get people to believe in you or, I don’t know. And so I never felt like anything I did anyone was taking seriously and this just feels so good and I just feel very proud of it. I’m so happy.”

In a press release issued by HGTV on Thursday, Feb. 2, it was announced that ‘Down Home Fab’ is HGTV’s highest-rated freshman series since May 2022, which caused the mid-season renewal of the show.