Conner Flowers, the brother of Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers, has died. He was 32. Per Page Six, which received a statement from the Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal, Thursday, Conner died on Jan. 30 at his residence located in the Isle of Palms outside Charleston, South Carolina.

“The manner and cause of death are pending,” the statement read, with the coroner’s office adding that the local police department is “investigating.”

Conner’s family friends also confirmed his death in several posts shared to social media, as well as some Southern Charm alums, including Thomas Ravenel.

READ MORE: ‘Southern Charm’ Star Leva Bonaparte Talks New Spin-Off, Poutine Plans & How Fleeing Iran Shaped Her Life

Ravenel took to Instagram on Wednesday, where he revealed that Conner died just 10 days shy of his 33rd birthday.

“RIP Conner Flowers 2/9/1990-1/30/2023 Words can’t rightfully describe how rare and remarkable you were,” Ravenel wrote alongside a photo slideshow of him and Conner. “You will be terribly missed by those to whom you were so kind and selfless. My sincerest sympathies to your broken-hearted family.”

Per a Legacy obituary page, there will be a visitation at the J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant funeral home in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, on Feb. 4. The funeral service will be held the following day.

The mother of Olivia’s co-star and close friend, Taylor Ann Green, left an entry on the Legacy page, sharing her condolences on behalf of Taylor and their family.

READ MORE: ‘Southern Charm’: Taylor Ann Green ‘Would Probably Have To Assume’ Ex Shep Rose Was Not Faithful

“Precious Olivia, Robin and Garry… please know how heartbroken we are for your unspeakable loss. We are holding you in our hearts and prayers for the peace, comfort and strength of God to carry you through. With much love, Leslie and Rick Green (& all of Taylor Ann’s family),” Green wrote.

Olivia and Conner appeared to be close, with the siblings sharing family photos of each other on Instagram. They also appeared on an episode of MTV Cribs together as teenagers. The reality TV personality has yet to speak out publicly about her brother’s death.